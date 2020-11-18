Peter Layden



Cedar Rapids - Peter Michael Layden, 79, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Naples, Florida, passed away peacefully with his wife and children at his side on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center. He was born August 25, 1941, to the late F.L "Mike" and Jane (Hvitfeldt) Layden in Indianapolis, Indiana. When he was seven years old, Pete's mother, Jane, passed away. His father married Mary Ellen Foresman two years later, who raised Pete as her own son.



Pete graduated from DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana, in 1963 with a Bachelor of Science. He served in the United States Marine Corps and was honorably discharged in 1964. Pete married Kathleen (Morrissey) Layden 55 years ago on February 27, 1965, at St. Matthew's Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.



Pete started his career as an examiner for the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, and then became an independent insurance agent working at Al Morrissey Insurance with Kathy's father, Al. It was here, working with Al, where Pete learned the value of building strong relationships. After several years, Pete joined the Davis, Jones, Lamb Insurance Agency, where he eventually served as President. Under Pete's leadership, Davis, Jones Lamb combined with several other agencies to form TrueNorth Companies in 2001, where Pete was one of the founders. Pete worked for over 40 years as an independent insurance agent, where he served as President of the Independent Insurance Agents of Iowa from 1985-1986, was Iowa's agent of the year in 1987 and served on the National Board of the Independent Insurance Agents of America from 1987-1990. He continued to serve on the Board of Directors of TrueNorth until his death.



Pete was a leader in the community, and served on numerous boards, including the Hawkeye Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America, YMCA Camp Wapsie, Sutherland Square and the All Saints Church Parish Council. Pete was dedicated to All Saints Church and School and was passionate about building Xavier High School.



Pete was a great guy and a true gentleman who found humor in almost everything Kathy did or said. He was an accomplished golfer and avid sports fan, particularly of the Iowa Hawkeyes and professional golf. He loved to travel with Kathy both in the U.S. and abroad and enjoyed sharing good food and wine with his friends and family. He adored his grandchildren and relished in their accomplishments, however big or small. He was always generous with his time and willing to help others.



Pete is survived by his wife, Kathleen Layden of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; daughter, Angie (David) Simon of Delafield, Wisconsin; son, Mike (Amanda) Layden of Farmington, Connecticut; grandchildren, Charlie Simon, Caroline Simon, Sophia Simon, Will Layden, Victoria Layden; and sister, Sara Ann Molen.



Pete is preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Mary Ellen (Foresman); and a sister, Susan Jane Garner.



Funeral services will be held privately with Pete's immediate family.



Memorials may be directed to All Saints Catholic Church and the Mercy Community Health Free Clinic.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store