Peter Manousos
Naples - Peter Manousos, 86, of Naples, FL, passed away on October 1st, 2020. He was born on August 23rd, 1934 in Rhodes, Greece to Efstathios and Phylio Manousos. Peter married Kathrine on June 15th, 1958.
Peter came to the U.S. as a student to attend Hillyer College (now the University of Hartford). In 1953, Peter attended a Pan-Rhodian Society meeting at the St. George Greek Orthodox Church on Jefferson St. (his brother made him go) and met Kathrine there (her father made her go). They were married 5 years later on June 15th, 1958.
Family and community were so important to Peter. He served on the Parish Council for many years, was an active Ahepan, and served as Supreme President of the Pan-Rhodian Society of America's. For over 25 years he was director / producer of the Hellenic Radio Hour through which a substantial amount of money was raised for the Connecticut Campaign Against Cooley's Anemia (CCACA). Peter and Kathrine were honored in 1987 by the CCACA.
In 1986 the Hellenic Television program started broadcasting with Peter as host / producer / director and Kathrine as co-producer. In 1987, the Hartford Ahepa Family honored Peter as "Hellene of the Year." In 1992 Peter and Kathrine were honored by St. George "in appreciation of many years of service to Orthodoxy and Hellenism through radio and T.V.".
Peter is survived by his son, Steven Manousos and grandson, Nikolas Manousos. He was preceded in death by his wife, Katherine, his parents, and his two sons, Stergos Manousos and Michael Manousos.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 6th from 9:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 11:00 at St. Kathrine Greek Orthodox Church, 7100 Airport Pulling Rd N, Naples, FL 34109. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory are suggested to St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at donors@stjude.org. Condolences may be left online at www.HodgesNaplesMG.com