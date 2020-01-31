|
|
Peter Pentz
Naples - Peter Christopher Pentz, 73, passed away January 29, 2020 in Naples, FL, surrounded by his loving wife, Kimberly Hamilton, and daughters, Devon and Caela Pentz.
Peter, a native of Johannesburg, South Africa, graduated from Johannesburg College of Art in 1966. He served in the South African Army Cape Town Regiment (10th Anti-Aircraft Battery) and the South African Army National Service 1966-1976.
Before beginning a successful career in advertising, Peter worked as a printmaker. He became a founding member and Creative Director of Hands Advertising in Johannesburg prior to immigrating to the United States in 1979 joining Kelly Advertising in Lancaster, PA. Peter spent many rewarding years at various advertising agencies in Lancaster, Baltimore, and New York winning numerous awards for his print and television design work.
In addition to his work in advertising, Peter was a prolific fine artist specializing in both painting and sculpture with numerous shows in South Africa, London, and Lancaster.
Peter and Kim were married in May 2013 and resided in York, PA before relocating to Naples, FL in May 2019. Peter became a naturalized U.S. citizen in June 2014.
Peter continued his passion for fine art and design until his untimely death. In addition to his wife and daughters, Peter is survived by his brother, Derrick (Mary), their sons, Jaime and Matthew Pentz of South Africa. A memorial service in Peter's honor will be held on Saturday, 2/1/20, 5:00-7:00 p.m., Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens, 525 111th Ave N, Naples, FL 34108.
Published in Naples Daily News from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020