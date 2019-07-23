Peter Richard Lang



Naples, Florida - Peter Richard Lang, 70, of Naples, FL, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019. Formerly of Buffalo, NY, he had been a Naples resident since 1991. He was born August 1, 1948 in Buffalo, the son of James Joseph and Marie Margaret (née Schroeder) Lang.



A graduate of Bishop Neumann High School in Buffalo NY. Founder and Owner of the family business Blue Streak Tile & Marble and 3rd Generation Tile & Marble. He was an avid Golfer, loved fishing and a sports enthusiast.



Mr. Lang is survived by his loving sons, Peter (Michelle) Lang, Thomas (Patricia) Lang and Matthew (Deborah) Lang, all of Naples, FL and Adam Lang of Atlanta, GA; sister, Karen (Pete) Rott of Lincolnton, NC; brother, John Lang of Boynton Beach, FL; and nine cherished grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jo Anne (née Altenburg) Lang in 2013.



A memorial service will be held Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Fuller Funeral Home, 1625 Pine Ridge Road, Naples. Visitation for family and friends will take place at the funeral home from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the service.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to JDRF or the .



Online condolences may be offered at www.FullerNaples.com. Published in Naples Daily News on July 23, 2019