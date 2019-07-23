Services
Fuller Funeral Home
1625 Pine Ridge Road
Naples, FL 34109
(239) 592-1611
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Fuller Funeral Home
1625 Pine Ridge Road
Naples, FL 34109
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
6:00 PM
Fuller Funeral Home
1625 Pine Ridge Road
Naples, FL 34109
View Map
Peter Richard Lang

Peter Richard Lang Obituary
Peter Richard Lang

Naples, Florida - Peter Richard Lang, 70, of Naples, FL, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019. Formerly of Buffalo, NY, he had been a Naples resident since 1991. He was born August 1, 1948 in Buffalo, the son of James Joseph and Marie Margaret (née Schroeder) Lang.

A graduate of Bishop Neumann High School in Buffalo NY. Founder and Owner of the family business Blue Streak Tile & Marble and 3rd Generation Tile & Marble. He was an avid Golfer, loved fishing and a sports enthusiast.

Mr. Lang is survived by his loving sons, Peter (Michelle) Lang, Thomas (Patricia) Lang and Matthew (Deborah) Lang, all of Naples, FL and Adam Lang of Atlanta, GA; sister, Karen (Pete) Rott of Lincolnton, NC; brother, John Lang of Boynton Beach, FL; and nine cherished grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jo Anne (née Altenburg) Lang in 2013.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Fuller Funeral Home, 1625 Pine Ridge Road, Naples. Visitation for family and friends will take place at the funeral home from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to JDRF or the .

Online condolences may be offered at www.FullerNaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on July 23, 2019
