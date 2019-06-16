|
Peter Weidner
02/25/1940 - 06/18/2018
Remembering a special man.
Pete, you were my beloved husband of 55 years, a man of strong faith and love. You shared with me and your children and grandchildren your joy and compassion, your honesty and integrity, your dedication to God and country, your loyalty to friends, your kindness in all ways of living. You will always live and be remembered in the hearts and lives of your family. You were a very special man.
With Love and Prayers,
Penny
Published in Naples Daily News from June 16 to June 18, 2019