Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Weidner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Weidner

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Peter Weidner In Memoriam
Peter Weidner

02/25/1940 - 06/18/2018

Remembering a special man.

Pete, you were my beloved husband of 55 years, a man of strong faith and love. You shared with me and your children and grandchildren your joy and compassion, your honesty and integrity, your dedication to God and country, your loyalty to friends, your kindness in all ways of living. You will always live and be remembered in the hearts and lives of your family. You were a very special man.

With Love and Prayers,

Penny
Published in Naples Daily News from June 16 to June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.