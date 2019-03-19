|
|
Philip B. Laufer
Naples, FL
Philip B. Laufer, CPA, 95 of
Bentley Village in N. Naples, FL. passed away at the Bentley Care Center on Thursday, March 14, 2019. He had been a resident at Bentley Village since 2000.
Phil was born March 21, 1923, in Buffalo, NY, the fifth child of
Berthold and Josephine (Kiefer) Laufer. He graduated from the University of Buffalo in 1948 with a bachelors degree in public accounting. Phil served in the US Army Air Forces during World War II, where he was stationed in England from 1943 - 1945. He worked at Firestone Corp. in Cleveland, OH, later at Kabar Knife Co. in Olean, NY, where he was also a member of the faculty at St. Bonaventure University from 1956 - 1957. He was Financial Comptroller at Cedar Point Amusement Park in Sandusky, OH, from 1968 until his retirement in 1999.
Phil was always a skilled repair mechanic and enjoyed donating his time and talents to the White Elephant Shop at Bentley, and to neighbors and friends wherever he resided.
He was predeceased by his parents, Berthold and
Josephine; brothers, Berthold and Joseph Laufer; sisters, Rose Kotlarski and Marie Chimera. He is survived by his nieces, Patricia Laufer of Angola, NY, Judy Kotlarski Burns of Batavia, NY and JoAnn Chimera Seiler of Watertown, NY; nephews, Berthold Laufer of Hamburg, NY, John Kotlarski of Savona, NY and Richard Chimera of Marco Island, FL.
Donations may be made in Phil's memory to Avow Hospice, 1095b Whippoorwill Ln, Naples, FL 34105.
There will be no prior calling hours. Please join the
family at St. Leo Catholic Church, 28290 Beaumont Rd,
Bonita Springs, FL at 10 AM on March 21, 2019 for Phil's Memorial Mass. Burial will be in Newark, NY.
His nieces and nephews gratefully acknowledge the
excellent care provided to their beloved uncle by the staff at the Bentley Assisted Living Facility, Care Center and Avow Hospice.
Arrangements entrusted to the Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 West Miller Street, Newark, NY 14513.
Published in Naples Daily News from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019