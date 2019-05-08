|
|
Philip Saul Cohen
Naples, FL
Surrounded by his cherished and beloved family, Philip Saul Cohen passed away peacefully at home on May 3rd, 2019 at the age of 88. Phil is best remembered for his perpetual smile, his thoughtfulness and his generosity. A native and life-long resident of Cincinnati, Phil was born on December 31, 1930, the son of Phil and Katherine Cohen. Phil was a graduate of Hughes High School, Miami University, and obtained his MBA from Xavier University. He subsequently joined the US Navy and was stationed in Bermuda and
Norfolk, VA. While serving in the Navy, he married the love of his life, Lois Michelman in 1955. Shortly thereafter, in 1957, Phil joined his father-in-law's chemical business, Michelman Inc., initially founded by Joseph Michelman in 1949. After Phil's brother-in-law, John Michelman, joined the company in 1965, the two families combined Phil's sharp business acumen with John's chemical expertise to turn a locally-owned family business into an international company with offices around the world. Although Phil worked hard in the business for over forty years, his
number one priority in life was always his relationship with his wife, Lois, and dedication to his family. Together, Phil and Lois raised four children, 10 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. They shared a love of travel, visiting over 98 countries on family adventures – biking and hiking - well into their eighties. Philanthropy remained important to Phil throughout his life. Along with his wife, they founded the Freeda Kay House to serve domestic abuse survivors and their children. Phil also shared his passion for cycling by donating hundreds of bicycles to numerous organizations over the years. In addition to his dedication to his family, his work, and philanthropic endeavors, Phil will be remembered most for the kindness and warmth he shared with everyone he encountered. Phil walked through the world with joy and grace, smiling until the very end. In addition to his wife, Phil is survived by his children, Lindy Holt, Julie (Steve) Shifman, Flip (Sheila) Cohen, and Margie Cohen (Barb Brueggemann); his grandchildren, Patrick (Cynthia) Holt, Katie (Dustin) Dishman, Megan (Jesse) Kramarz, Jay (Lauren) Shifman, Jake Shifman (Laura Houston), Alex Shifman, Ari Shifman, Nikki Cohen, Mathew Cohen, Caroline Cohen, and Quinn (Tim) Rose; and his great-grandchildren, Logan Holt, Maya Holt, Lilah Dishman, Lincoln Dishman, Cooper Kramarz, and Killian Kramarz. He is also survived by his brother Al (Ann) Cohen, brother-in-law John (Roberta) Michelman,
sister-in-law Josephine Rosenblum, and many nieces
and nephews. Memorial contributions may be given
to the Freeda Kay House in care of Talbert House
(2600 victory parkway, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45206).
Published in Naples Daily News on May 8, 2019