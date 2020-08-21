Phillip "Mick" Francis
Naples - At 2:30 am Wednesday August 19th Mick Francis passed away peacefully after a short illness. His quick wit and smiling face will be missed by all. As described by his family, he was "one of a kind" and leaves uncounted happy memories and stories to be shared for years to come. While there is sadness with his passing, his numerous life accomplishments and the many people's lives he touched are celebrated.
He was the loving husband of Mitzi Francis for 61 years, until her passing December 2014.
Mick was the youngest and last surviving sibling of five children: Paul Bailey, Ann Knott, Pearl Seymour and William Francis, MD. He is survived by his 5 children, 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Mick was born in LaFollette, TN and joined the U.S. Army after college graduation and traveled the world, retiring as a Lt Colonel. Assignments included Alaska, New Mexico, Korea, U.S. Command & General Staff College, Turkey and Vietnam where he was a Battalion Commander. He also had a sabbatical at the University of Colorado at Boulder, where he received a Masters degree in Telecommunications, achieving a 4.0 GPA.
After retiring from the Army, due to his satellite expertise, he was hired by a local Virginia TV station, run by Rev. Pat Roberson. This was prior to cable TV and this local station broadcast to a very limited, local audience. Pat hired Mick to transform this small TV station to a satellite network with nationwide viewership, which he accomplished. You know this organization today as CBN or the Christian Broadcasting Network. While Mick was not particularly religious, he and Pat always got along very well and had an excellent working relationship. After several years at CBN, Mick moved with Mitzi and son Brian to Naples FL in 1979. He was hired as the Assistant Clerk of Courts, Collier County and held that position for approximately 10 years, before retiring his third and final time. When asked how he liked retirement: "You get used to it real quick!".
Special thanks to the staff at the Villa, Terracina Grand, who were all wonderful to our father/grandfather.
His survivors include; Children: Rick (Nancy) Francis, Sherry (Eric) Yoder, Terry (Clif) King, Tom (Carolyn) Francis and Brian Francis. Grandchildren: Michele Yamamoto, Jesse Foutch, Candace Capellini, Laura Johnson, Amanda Mullersman, Phillip Francis, Holly Soucheck and Adam King. Great grandchildren: Anna Grace Foutch, Olivia Foutch, Louisa Capellini, Michael Yamamoto, Mary Capellini, Clair Foutch and Sherry Yamamoto. As well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens, 525 111th Ave N, Naples, FL 34108. Online condolences at www.hodgesnaplesmg.com