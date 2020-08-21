1/1
Phillip "Mick" Francis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phillip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phillip "Mick" Francis

Naples - At 2:30 am Wednesday August 19th Mick Francis passed away peacefully after a short illness. His quick wit and smiling face will be missed by all. As described by his family, he was "one of a kind" and leaves uncounted happy memories and stories to be shared for years to come. While there is sadness with his passing, his numerous life accomplishments and the many people's lives he touched are celebrated.

He was the loving husband of Mitzi Francis for 61 years, until her passing December 2014.

Mick was the youngest and last surviving sibling of five children: Paul Bailey, Ann Knott, Pearl Seymour and William Francis, MD. He is survived by his 5 children, 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Mick was born in LaFollette, TN and joined the U.S. Army after college graduation and traveled the world, retiring as a Lt Colonel. Assignments included Alaska, New Mexico, Korea, U.S. Command & General Staff College, Turkey and Vietnam where he was a Battalion Commander. He also had a sabbatical at the University of Colorado at Boulder, where he received a Masters degree in Telecommunications, achieving a 4.0 GPA.

After retiring from the Army, due to his satellite expertise, he was hired by a local Virginia TV station, run by Rev. Pat Roberson. This was prior to cable TV and this local station broadcast to a very limited, local audience. Pat hired Mick to transform this small TV station to a satellite network with nationwide viewership, which he accomplished. You know this organization today as CBN or the Christian Broadcasting Network. While Mick was not particularly religious, he and Pat always got along very well and had an excellent working relationship. After several years at CBN, Mick moved with Mitzi and son Brian to Naples FL in 1979. He was hired as the Assistant Clerk of Courts, Collier County and held that position for approximately 10 years, before retiring his third and final time. When asked how he liked retirement: "You get used to it real quick!".

Special thanks to the staff at the Villa, Terracina Grand, who were all wonderful to our father/grandfather.

His survivors include; Children: Rick (Nancy) Francis, Sherry (Eric) Yoder, Terry (Clif) King, Tom (Carolyn) Francis and Brian Francis. Grandchildren: Michele Yamamoto, Jesse Foutch, Candace Capellini, Laura Johnson, Amanda Mullersman, Phillip Francis, Holly Soucheck and Adam King. Great grandchildren: Anna Grace Foutch, Olivia Foutch, Louisa Capellini, Michael Yamamoto, Mary Capellini, Clair Foutch and Sherry Yamamoto. As well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens, 525 111th Ave N, Naples, FL 34108. Online condolences at www.hodgesnaplesmg.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Naples Daily News from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Service
02:00 PM
Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens
525 111th Avenue North
Naples, FL 34108
(239) 597-3101
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved