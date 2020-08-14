Phyllis A. Safford



Gaithersburg, MD - Phyllis A. Safford died Monday, August 10, in Gaithersburg, MD. She was in the hospital being treated for pneumonia.



Phyllis was born March 1, 1929. She grew up in Perth Amboy, NJ and lived in Woodbridge, NJ. She always worked, with her last position as a credit manager. She frequently volunteered, including as a band parent, domestic violence intake aide, church store worker and teacher of English to Spanish-speaking children.



"My family was always first in my life." She leaves behind two daughters: Lynn Roessler (David Donin) and Nancy Cetiner (Ercument); a sister, Jean Dee; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.



Phyllis spent most of her retirement in Naples, FL, which she absolutely loved. She enjoyed dining out, going to concerts, cruising and playing cards, all with friends she cherished.



Due to COVID-19, interment in Woodbridge, NJ will be delayed indefinitely.









