Phyllis L. Mason
Naples - Phyllis L. Mason 83, of Naples, joined the Heavenly Choir on November 25, 2019 at Arbor Glen at Arbor Trace after an extended illness. Phyllis was born on July 28, 1936 in Houston, TX a daughter of the late Philip and Frances (Bacon) Laughlin. She had been a resident of Naples since 1989 moving from Brownwood, TX.
She was a graduate of the University of Texas where she received her Bachelor's degree in English. After graduation, she moved to Washington, DC as one of the first members of Senator John Tower's staff during his first term. While in Washington, she met and married James. H.B. Clay and they had two daughters, Vivian Clay and Adrienne Clay. After moving back to Texas, she was a docent at the Museum of Fine Arts in Houston and later a docent at the Kimball Art Museum in Ft. Worth, TX.
In 1982, Phyllis married the love of her life, Richard A. Mason.
She eventually moved to Naples where Phyllis enjoyed playing golf. She was an avid golfer and former President of the Nine-Holer's at Royal Poinciana. She was also a former Docent at the Phil (now Artis-Naples) and a former Docent at the National Gallery of Art.
She was a member of Moorings Presbyterian Church in Naples and a member of their Chancel Choir.
She is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Richard A. Mason of Naples, FL; her two daughters, Vivian Wolf (Lynn) and Adrienne Morgan both of Arlington, TX; 3 grandchildren, William Harp, Allison Harp, and Matthew Morgan; her brother, Gary Laughlin and her sister, Judy Laughlin. She is also survived by three stepchildren, Tracy Mason of Delray Beach, FL, Leslie Alford (Roger) of South Bend, IN and Hilary Phillips of Washington, DC; 3 step-grandchildren, Christina Roberts, Mason Alford, and Andrew Alford and 2 step-great-grandchildren, Tabitha Roberts and Alice Roberts.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held Friday, January 31, 2020, at 3:00 PM at the Moorings Presbyterian Church 791 Harbour Dr., Naples, FL 34103.
To sign her guest register or to leave online condolences please visit www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home and Crematory Family Owned and Operated Since 1978.
Published in Naples Daily News from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020