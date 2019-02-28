|
Phyllis McCuskey Chaney
Naples, FL
Phyllis McCuskey Chaney, 101, died peacefully in her sleep during the early morning of
February 19, 2019, in Naples, FL. She was the daughter of
Richard O. Herzberg and Cora Keller Herzberg and was born on January 25, 1918, in Toledo, OH. She graduated from DeVilbiss High School in Toledo in 1934. She was a 1938 graduate from Denison University in Granville, OH, where she was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. At Denison she met her first husband, George McCuskey, Class of 1936, from Hudson, OH. They were married in 1939 and lived in Cleveland and Hudson. They moved to Poland, OH, where George served as Vice President of Finance and then President of Youngstown Sheet and Tube Company. They lived in Aurora, OH, where he subsequently served as Chairman of the Board of the McKee Corporation. Upon his retirement, they moved to Naples. They were married over 49 years when George died of cancer in 1987.
Phyllis and George had two daughters, Anne Griffiths, who died in 2015 in Janesville, WI, and Margie Sargent, who lives in San Francisco. Phyllis is also survived by her son-in-law, David Griffiths, Highlands Ranch, CO; her granddaughter Susan (Michael) Franklin, Highlands Ranch; her grandson Charles (Katherine) Griffiths, Claremont, CA; her grandson Robert (Rachel) Griffiths, Powell, OH; her granddaughter Kimberly Sargent (Kerem Guneri), Burlingame, CA; her grandson Jonathan Sargent, San Francisco; and 6 great grandchildren.
Phyllis married Rex Chaney in 1989. Rex grew up and received his education in Oklahoma. He worked as a
journalist for United Press (later UPI) in Oklahoma, Kansas and Washington, D.C. He served in the army during World War II. While in Washington, he covered the House of
Representatives and subsequently served as administrative assistant to Carl Albert of Oklahoma, then Democratic Whip and later Speaker of the House. After retirement, Rex lived in Lake Wylie, SC, where a mutual friend introduced him to Phyllis. Phyllis and Rex moved to Naples' Moorings Park retirement community in 1993, where Rex died in 2011.
During her life Phyllis assisted many organizations such as the YWCA, the League of Women Voters, the Girl Scouts (where one year she supervised the cookie drive for all of Youngstown), and the Naples Community Hospital. She enjoyed golf, travel, gardening, reading, weaving, listening to music, and working on jigsaw puzzles. Most of all, she spent her life taking care of people, and her family was a fortunate beneficiary of so much care and attention.
Her family extends their thanks and gratitude to the staff at Orchid Terrace and The Chateau in Moorings Park; Phyllis' doctor, Dr. Pennisi; the aides from the Moorings Park Health Agency; and the hospice staff at Avow for all their help during Phyllis's last months.
The family has been assisted by The Beachwood Society of Naples. Her burial is in the Oakwood Cemetery in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. Memorial gifts may be made to Denison University in Granville, Ohio. The family's commemorative gathering will not be local to Naples.
Published in Naples Daily News on Feb. 28, 2019