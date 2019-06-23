Services
St Peter the Apostle Catholic
5130 Rattlesnake Hammock Rd
Naples, FL 34113
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter The Apostle Catholic Church
5130 Rattlesnake Hammack Road
Naples, FL
Naples - POLLIE M. RIECKELMAN, of Naples, formerly of Glenview, IL, June 13, 2019.

Wife of the late Harry H. Mother of Frederick (Claire), Harry (Lori), Edward (Maggie), Robert, and the late Thomas. Daughter-in-law, Suzan.

Grandmother of William, Dawn, Katie, Amy, Emily, Parker, Zachary & Leela.

Eight Great Grandchildren. One brother, John Homan and many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be said at 10 AM Friday, June 28, at St. Peter

The Apostle Catholic Church, 5130 Rattlesnake Hammack Road, Naples.

Private interment in Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Vitas Healthcare, 4980 Tamiami Trail N, Naples, FL 34103.
Published in Naples Daily News on June 23, 2019
