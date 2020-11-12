1/1
Priscilla W. Gruetzmacher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Priscilla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Priscilla W. Gruetzmacher

Marco Island - Priscilla W. Gruetzmacher, 79, of Marco Island, passed away November 6, 2020 in Naples, Florida. She was born February 20, 1941 in Boston, MA. Priscilla attended Green Mountain College in Vermont and worked for Hewlett Packard in human resources for 30+ years. The sisterhood of friends she made there thrived for decades, these women(and spouses) were her family. She was a lifelong member of the Methodist Church in Needham, MA. She enjoyed travel, entertaining and cooking for her many friends and family in Manomet and Plymouth, MA and later in Florida. Priscilla and her husband, Glenn, moved full time to Marco Island in 2013. Her grandchildren all have delightful memories of learning how to make meatballs, scones and holiday decorations with Pris. She also had a wicked sense of humor and delighted in teasing the grands. Her needlework was legendary and has been passed down for future generations to enjoy.

She is survived by her husband Glenn C Gruetzmacher, stepdaughter Ginger Dunn (Patrick), 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Evelyn Walker and sister, Muriel.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Contributions in Priscilla's honor may be made to the Methodist Church in Needham, MA or the charity of your choice.

For online condolences, to share memories or light a candle, visit Priscilla's Tribute at www.muller-thompson.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved