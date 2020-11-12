Priscilla W. Gruetzmacher
Marco Island - Priscilla W. Gruetzmacher, 79, of Marco Island, passed away November 6, 2020 in Naples, Florida. She was born February 20, 1941 in Boston, MA. Priscilla attended Green Mountain College in Vermont and worked for Hewlett Packard in human resources for 30+ years. The sisterhood of friends she made there thrived for decades, these women(and spouses) were her family. She was a lifelong member of the Methodist Church in Needham, MA. She enjoyed travel, entertaining and cooking for her many friends and family in Manomet and Plymouth, MA and later in Florida. Priscilla and her husband, Glenn, moved full time to Marco Island in 2013. Her grandchildren all have delightful memories of learning how to make meatballs, scones and holiday decorations with Pris. She also had a wicked sense of humor and delighted in teasing the grands. Her needlework was legendary and has been passed down for future generations to enjoy.
She is survived by her husband Glenn C Gruetzmacher, stepdaughter Ginger Dunn (Patrick), 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Evelyn Walker and sister, Muriel.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Contributions in Priscilla's honor may be made to the Methodist Church in Needham, MA or the charity of your choice
