Priscille F. Murphy
Dracut - Priscille F. Murphy (Lemieux), 78, formerly of Lowell, passed away, Saturday, September 14, 2019, surrounded by loved ones in Dracut, Massachusetts. She was the beloved widow of Thomas D. Murphy with whom she had celebrated 53 years of marriage.
She was born in Lowell on April 15, 1941 the daughter of the late Yvonne (Galibois) and Ernest Lemieux. She was educated in Lowell and graduated from St. Joseph's High School.
She was employed by Raytheon prior to her retirement and had resided in Naples, Florida for the last 19 years. Priscille was very loving and opened her home to many friends and relatives over the years. She became a surrogate mother for the many university students that lived with her and became long-time friends with many of their families. With her love of animals, she had many cherished cats and dogs as pets throughout her life.
Priscille will be deeply missed by her sons, Tim and his wife Anne of County Dublin, Ireland and Sean and his wife Melissa of Cherry Hill, NJ; her three grandchildren, Eric, Raymond and Tallulah; her sisters, Jeannine Cocchiaro of North Chelmsford and Constance Conroy of Gardner.
Priscille is pre-deceased by her siblings: Florence, Claire, Lorraine, Ernest Jr., Richard, and Paul.
ARRANGEMENTS: Family and friends are invited to call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Avenue, Dracut, MA 01826 on Wednesday, September 18th, from 4 P.M. until 7 P.M. Her funeral will be held from the funeral home at 9:30 A.M. on Thursday, September 19th with her Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10:30 A.M. at St. Francis Church, 115 Wheeler Road, Dracut. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Lowell. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Priscille's memory to the Lowell Humane Society, 951 Broadway Street, Lowell, MA 01854. For directions, or to leave an online condolence, story or message please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under Dracut Funeral Home.
Published in Naples Daily News on Sept. 17, 2019