Ralph A. Toledo
Naples, FL
Ralph A. Toledo, 76, Naples, Florida passed away peacefully February 28, 2019 with his loving wife by his side. He was surrounded by his family and many friends. He was born September 6, 1942 in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico the son of Late Pablo and Margot Toledo. He was the middle child (Paul Toledo and Millie Ramos).
On April 13, 1963 He married Eleanor Matos. He is survived by Eric and Lysette Toledo of Naples (Max, Tino and Jazmin), Alfredo and Rebecca Molina Jr. of Naples (Zach), and Donald and Raquel Moore of Boca Raton, FL (Elijiah and Elanah).
We will be paying respects, Friday, March 1st from 6pm to 8pm at Parkway Life Church and a Celebration Service will be held Saturday, March 2nd at 2pm also at the Parkway Life Church. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in loving memory to Avow Hospice.
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 2, 2019