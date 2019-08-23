|
|
Ralph E West, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 5th, 2019 at The Arlington in Naples, Florida. He lived a full life and recently celebrated his 90th birthday on Tuesday, July 30th with family and friends. He is preceded in death by his first wife, June, of 55 years. He since remarried and leaves behind his wife, Pat, of 15 years; his daughter, Linda; his two sons, Steve and Dave; his stepson from Pat's previous marriage, Ben; his nine grandkids, three great grandkids, and one great grandkid on the way. Ralph was one of eight brothers and sisters; Herb, Dorothy, Bob, Jean, Florence, Rena, and Charlotte. Born and raised in Providence RI, Ralph served in the Army until starting a career in Bangor Maine as the owner of a small restaurant. He then moved to Kellogg's, then Bulova Watch. After that he went to work for Gorham and then finally Matthews International. He was a hard-working and skilled businessman, that earned a spot on various executive boards. At Matthews International, Ralph grew through the ranks and was ultimately promoted to Executive VP, running the Bronze Division until his retirement in 1979. After his retirement, he and June moved to Marco Island. Ralph loved entertaining family and friends over a delicious seafood meal. He also had an incredible passion for flying, boating, motorcycles, fishing, traveling by motor coach, golf, horses and American Indian culture. Ralph spent decades collecting American Indian artifacts and art. He enjoyed sharing his collection with loved ones while fondly recalling the beautiful story that belonged to each individual piece. Ralph‘s love of boating led him to become a Commodore of the Marco Island Yacht and Sailing Club. He was also active within the Marco Island Presbyterian Church community as well as the Covenant Presbyterian Church community in Naples. He loved the Lord and assisted with many acts of service, including an exciting trip to deliver food and medical supplies to Cuba while the U.S. embargo was still in effect. Ralph lived an incredibly full life surrounded by love. His service will take place at The Arlington on Sunday, August 25th at 2:00. The Arlington is located in Lely Resort at 7900 Arlington Circle, Naples, FL 34113. 866-986-9690. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Arlington, with "Stained Glass Project in memory of Ralph West" written in the memo.
Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 23, 2019