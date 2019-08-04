Services
Naples, Florida - Ralph J. Balzarano, 74, of Naples, FL, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019. He was born June 14, 1945 in Staten Island, NY.

He was a graduate of St. Peter's Boys School, Class of 1963. He served proudly in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1968 during the Vietnam War. He retired from New York Telephone Company in 1994. On July 29, 1989, he moved to Naples, FL to insure a better life for his youngest children. There he joined the VFW Post 7721 and was elected Quartermaster for the last 25 years. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus (St. Elizabeth Seton Council), was a former Grand Knight and Faithful Navigator.

Mr. Balzarano is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Wilma (née Morris) Balzarano; his beloved children, Ralph Balzarano Jr. of Old Bridge, NJ, Annette (Robert) Whalen of Staten Island, NY, Jeanette (Eric) Balzarano, Christine (Todd) Sanner, Margaret (David) Lincoln and John Alfred Balzarano, all of Naples, FL; eleven cherished grandchildren; and one treasured great granddaughter.

Visitation for family and friends will take Place Sunday, August 4, 2019 (TODAY) from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Fuller Funeral Home, 1625 Pine Ridge Road, Naples. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, August 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, 5225 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the , .

Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 4, 2019
