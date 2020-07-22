1/1
Ralph Thomas Corelli
Ralph Thomas Corelli

Naples, FL - Ralph Thomas Corelli, 79, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Ralph was born on November 14, 1940 in the Bronx, New York. He is survived by his three children, James Corelli, Lauren Scott and Jennifer Goodman (Mark) his grandson Matthew, his sister Lorraine Pfaff and his niece and two nephews.

Ralph attended New England College in New Hampshire where he studied business. He then moved to Chicago and eventually to the NYC/CT area where he found success in sales and marketing and raised his children. Ralph moved to Naples in 1990 and loved spending time boating and being on the water. He never met a stranger, loved a good laugh and enjoyed spending time with friends and family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association alz.org.




Published in Naples Daily News from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
