Randy Steven MacDonald


1960 - 2019
Naples - Randy Steven MacDonald passed away on September 2, 2019 after a lengthy illness. He was born January 14, 1960 at Naples Community Hospital and lived most his life in Naples, FL.

Randy spent much of his childhood playing baseball and fishing. The Naples Pier and the Marco Bridge were two of his happy places. Randy was quite an athlete and played many years on adult softball leagues. He also coached and umpired many ball games when his children were active in the youth leagues.

Randy will be reunited with his oldest daughter Jessica. He is survived by two daughters; Haley and Korin and one son Casey MacDonald. He was a very proud Poppa to six grandchildren: Matthew, Ty, Katelynn, Cassie, Autumn and Heaven. Randy was loved by his parents, Margaret and Robert and leaves behind five sisters and five brothers. He will be missed by many. A celebration of his life will be held in the fall.
Published in Naples Daily News on Oct. 1, 2019
