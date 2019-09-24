|
Raymond A. Allen, 94, of Chicago, IL. and formerly of Marco Island, FL. passed away on September 14, 2019 at Senior Star Assisted Living. Funeral services are 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Weerts Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Rock Island National Cemetery with military honors. Memorials may be left to the s. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com. Raymond was born on May 13, 1925 in Chicago, IL. to Albert and Bonnie Allen. Raymond proudly enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, serving from 1942-1945. He bravely fought in WWII serving time in the Pacific. For his sacrifices, Raymond was rewarded two purple hearts and earned the rank of Corporal. Raymond was united in marriage to Annette Foster on September 4, 1954 in Chicago, IL. She preceded him in death on February 27, 1985. He later married Helen DeGroot on August 29, 1986 in South Holland, IL. She preceded him in death on May 29, 2010. Raymond was a Senior Vice President for Marshall Fields, retiring in 1979 after 32 years of service. After retiring, he began modeling nationally for McDonalds ads and acting, in such movies as The Package, The Babe and many others. Raymond loved to work on financial investments. He enjoyed his time with his friends and being social. He was an "In Charge" kind of guy and was always making people laugh with his comical sense of humor. Survivors include his daughter, Laura (Mike) Ritchie; grandchildren, Jennifer (Brandon) Bartz, D'Ann (Josiah) Lorenzen and Zachary Allen; 4 great grandchildren; stepchildren, Doug, Dave and Dawn DeGroot; 4 step grandchildren and a cousin D'Ann Ford.
Published in Naples Daily News on Sept. 24, 2019