Raymond L. Crowe
Bonita Springs - Raymond L. Crowe 85, of Bonita Springs, FL died Friday, May 29, 2020 at Joanne's House at Hope Hospice. Ray was born May 7, 1935 in Louisville, KY a son of the late Cornelius C. and Florine E. (née Kyser) Crowe. A former lifelong resident of Louisville, KY, he became a permanent resident of Bonita Springs in 1984 after visiting the area since 1962.
After graduating high school, Ray began his career working for General Electric at Appliance Park in Louisville. He was also a builder, developer and a real estate broker in Shepherdsville and Louisville, KY. In 1982, he opened a new venture in Bonita Springs, Taylor-Crowe Wholesale Batteries. He operated Taylor-Crowe until 2000 when he sold the company to East Penn Manufacturing, Inc.
In 1956, Ray married the love of his life, Ruth N. Crowe. They were married on March 24, 1956 at the Okolona Baptist Church in Okolona, KY. Ruth passed away on September 24, 2016.
He was a charter member of the Shepherdsville Lions Clubs and in June of 1975 was elected President of the Zonetown Lions Club. He was also a member and former President of the Bonita Springs Lions Club. He was a Melvin Jones Fellow.
He is survived by his children, W. Lloyd Crowe and his wife, Pamela of Bonita Springs, FL, Wendell D. Crowe and his wife, Missy of Estero, FL, Anita L. Crowe of Bonita Springs, FL; and 4 grandchildren, Austin Crowe, Savannah Vail (Tyler), Emily Crowe and Aaron Crowe.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife, Ruth, his granddaughter, Michelle Marie Crowe who died on September 20, 2017, his brother, Darrell L. Crowe who died May 12, 1998 and his sister, Marjorie D. Shivel who died November 25, 2019.
His family will receive friends on Friday, June 5, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home 28300 So. Tamiami Tr. In accordance with CDC guidelines, the funeral home will have social distancing measures in place.
The family will again receive friends on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Arch L. Heady Funeral Home - Okolona 8519 Preston Hwy., Louisville, KY 40219.
Graveside services will be held at Resthaven Memorial Park in Louisville, KY on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 10:00 AM.
Memorial donations in his memory may be made to the Bonita Springs Lions Club 10346 Pennsylvania Ave., Bonita Springs, FL 34135.
