Raymond Martinyak
- - Age 86. August 14, 2019 of Trenton, MI and Naples, FL. Raymond was born on December 28, 1932 in Detroit, MI. He married Rosemarie McLatcher and together they raised six children: Beloved husband of the late Rosemarie and of Sarah. Cherished father of Raymond (Jackie), Sherry (John) Shine, Joy (Donald) Plasman, Dawn (Rick) Meitz, Scott Allen (Michelle) and Brent John. Proud grandfather of 11 and great grandfather of 11. Also survived by many other loving family and friends. Ray earned his Professional Certificate of Catering from Perdue University. In 1961 he founded Ray's Prime Meats which started as a one-man operation that Ray turned into a multimillion-dollar business. Ray was recognized as an innovator in business practices and store design. He made sure he repaid his success with deep community involvement and support. He attended the International Supermarket Institute and felt customer care and support were keys to success. Ray was the youngest President of the Trenton Rotary, President of the Wayne County Chamber of Commerce and President of the Michigan Association of Food Dealers. He was a Finalist for Entrepreneur of the year for the Greater Michigan area and was a member of the National Supermarket Institute, Guys Group of Naples, the Grosse Ile Yacht and County Clubs, Trenton Redevelopment Committee and the Trenton Business Association. In 1991 he married Sarah Pethick and together they traveled the world. Ray was an avid downhill skier, marathon runner, ice hockey player, water skier, tennis player, scuba diver and lover of the arts. He lived by the motto work hard, play hard. Ray had 86 great years and will be missed by many.
A memorial service will be on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 10:30 am at the Capri Christian Church, 111 E. Hilo St., Naples, FL 34114; following the service there will be a luncheon to celebrate his life at Caxambas Restaurant, Fiddlers Creek.
Memorial contributions to honor Ray's life may be made to the Salvation Army. Arrangements by The Trenton Chapel of The Martenson Family of Funeral Homes. To share a memory visit www.martenson.com
Live-Love-Laugh-Be Happy
Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 25, 2019