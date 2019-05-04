|
Raymond R. "Rick" Loux
Naples, FL
Raymond R. "Rick" Loux, 72 of Naples, Florida, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019, after a lengthy illness.
He was a 1965 graduate of Phoenixville, PA. High School, where he played baseball and he was also an enthusiastic supporter of other Philadelphia sports teams. He was an avid golfer and an accomplished scuba diver. Along with his wife, Linda, he traveled to many foreign shores in pursuit of the perfect diving spot. His personality was such that, after talking to him for five minutes, you felt as if you had known him forever. Rick was a 1969 graduate of Kentucky Wesleyan College, earning a B.S. degree in
chemistry. He worked as a chemist for Quaker Chemical and G.E. He lived in Costa Rica for a time, where he sold medical equipment. Upon his return from Costa Rica, he settled in Naples, Florida and formed his own insurance agency, Rick Loux Insurance, until his retirement.
In 1998, Rick underwent a successful kidney transplant operation, and once his recovery was complete, he and Linda were off and running again. In fact, Linda used to say that he would make coffee nervous. He was always ready to go at a moment's notice.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; stepson, Stephen
Botkin; brother, Michael (Cheryl) of Phoenixville, PA;
nephew, Derek; nieces, Kathleen and Lorraine; and
several cousins. He was especially close to his cousin,
Debbie Clewell (Bill) of Jeffersonville, PA.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Ellamae Culp Loux.
There will be a memorial service on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church – Chapel, 3000 Orange Blossom Dr., Naples, Fl. 34109. Reception to follow.
Published in Naples Daily News from May 4 to May 5, 2019