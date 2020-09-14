1/1
Raymond Stoneman Smith
Raymond Stoneman Smith

Naples - Raymond Stoneman Smith age 88, passed away in Naples, FL on September 2, 2020. Born in Conneaut, OH in 1931 he resided in Hudson, OH for over thirty years before retiring to Naples in 1999.

He is preceded in death by his his wife of 30 years, Alice Mary Smith (nee Racca); father Raymond P. Smith; mother LaVera Smith (nee Stoneman); and brothers Gordon and Dale Smith. He is survived by his son Peter J. Smith of Naples and numerous nieces, nephews, inlaws and friends.

He served in the United States Air Force as a Radio Operator during the Korean War. He then proudly graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware, OH with a Bachelor degree in Liberal Arts. During his career he was employed as an Auditor for the National Credit Union Administration for over 25 years. A life long Cleveland Indians fan, he met his childhood hero and legendary Indians pitcher Bob Feller. Other favorite pastimes included Winemaking and the study of Historical Events.

He is to be interned at Crown Hill Cemetery in Twinsburg, OH at a later date. The family request no flowers or contributions at this time.




Published in Naples Daily News from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
