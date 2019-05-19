Services
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
2000 East Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-5423
Raymond Guenther
Raymond Wayne Guenther Obituary
Raymond Wayne Guenther

Naples, FL

Raymond Wayne Guenther, age 87, passed away on May 8, 2019. He was born in Chicago, Illinois on May 26, 1931 to the late Henry and Marie Guenther.

In addition to his parents, Raymond was preceded in death by his four siblings. He is survived by his son, Chris; Chris's mother, Hille; and many friends.

Raymond served in Korea as a Marine. He was a lifelong educator with Northwestern University and the Chicago Public School system.

Burial with military honors will take place in Arlington Heights, Illinois.
Published in Naples Daily News on May 19, 2019
