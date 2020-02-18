|
Raymond Williams, Jr.
Naples - Raymond Joseph Williams, Jr. at the age of 92 of Naples, Florida passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Vitas Hospice Care Unit located in the Solaris Health Care Imperial. He was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on March 21, 1927 to Raymond Joseph Williams, Sr. and Catherine Alma Sweeney Williams.
Ray served in the US Army as a PFC in Occupation Forces in Germany durning WW11. After the war he returned to Phila. Pa. to finish his senior year of high school. He married Nancy Armstrong Williams on November 19, 1966. He worked and retired from Verizon (Bell Atlantic) after 30 years of service. He and his wife Nancy A. Williams retired to Ft. Garland, Co. He was active in the Knights of Columbus and the Lions Club. He enjoyed playing golf, bowling, hunting, cross word puzzles and reading novels.
Ray is survived by his daughter, Virginia C. Coyle, son in-law Dennis J, Coyle, grandsons: Christopher A. Coyle, Dennis J. Coyle, Jr., Michael K. Coyle & Kevin J. Coyle and 8 Great Grandchildren.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents, wife Nancy A. Williams and 2 daughters; Denise A. Urban, Linda M. Sellers and 3 siblings.
Memorial Mass will be 11:00 p.m. on February 25, 2020 at St. John's Catholic Church, 625 111th Ave N, Naples, FL, a committal service with military honors will be immediately following at St. John's Catholic Church.
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020