Rebecca Sodikoff



Naples - Rebecca Faye SODIKOFF died on July 24, 2020 after turning 81 on July 20 in Naples Fl. Becky was born in Branchland, West Virginia. She also lived in Marco Island for the last 3 years as well as Lynchburg, Va and Phoenix, Az. Becky is survived by her loving husband Howard of 60 years and daughter Shauna and son Joel. She has 3 grandchildren Maddie, Marley and Macy.



Becky was an amazing mother and wife. In her youth she was active in charity work. She loved reading true crime, decorating, entertaining and was a beautiful person inside and out. Becky lit up any room she walked into and was truly a "people person"!



She will be greatly missed by friends and family.













