Naples, FL

Reese James, lost his four year battle against

Alzheimer's on January 31, 2019 at the age of 78. He was a kind,

brilliant, courageous man and an

excellent Radiologist. He was a shining example of a true

gentleman and loved by many. Reese never lost his faith in God. He was blessed to pass peacefully in his home, his wife Terra of 27 years by his side. Avow

Hospice guided and assisted them in their home and were a tremendous comfort to the family. Reese's complete Obituary can be viewed online at the website of Dignity Memorial.
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019
