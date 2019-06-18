|
|
Regina Vaccarella
Naples - Regina Marie Vaccarella, 79, of Naples, FL passed away peacefully on June 14 at Landmark Hospital after an extended illness. Regina was born in Brooklyn, NY to Peter and Mildred Bozza-Vaccarella. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Queens College, a Master of Fine Arts degree from the State University of New York at Stony Brook, a PhD in Film Studies from New York University, and a Master of Architecture degree from Carnegie Mellon University. Her doctoral dissertation formed the foundation for the study of early American silent film. She and her husband Stephen J. Hruby co-founded Architects Unlimited, a New York, NY based architectural firm that relocated to Naples in 2002.
Regina is survived by her loving husband Stephen J. Hruby; two sons, John F. of Miller Place, NY and Nathan R. of Tucson AZ; and two grandchildren, Julia and Michael.
At her wishes, there will be no viewing or funeral. Donations in her memory may be made for metabolic research at Weill Cornell Medical Center by addressing your check to: Friends of the Weill Cornell CWCC Fund. Contributions may be mailed to: A. Aronne, CWCC of Weill Cornell Medical, 1165 York Avenue, NY, NY 10065.
Published in Naples Daily News on June 18, 2019