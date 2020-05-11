Services
Chokoloskee - Renee' Avril Weeks, who had a heart of gold, loving daughter of Barbara J. Miller, died unexpectedly on May 7, 2020 at Physician's Regional Hospital. She was a graduate of Baron Collier High School and held her LPN license for many years. In addition to her grieving mother, she leaves behind two children, Blake and Sabrina Weeks; grandchild Riley Weeks; sister Tammy Duerr; uncle and aunt Brian Oberg (Jan); nephew Jason Schooley and several cousins. Also special friends, to include Marilyn and Charles Bartlett, Jr.; Tie and S. Tepper; Karen Colson; Walt Stout and no doubt more not included here. There will be no viewing and a gravesite service at Palm Royale will be private.
Published in Naples Daily News from May 11 to May 13, 2020
