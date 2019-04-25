Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
4:30 PM
St. Laurent
6849 Grenadier Blvd
Naples, FL
Rennie (Gersch) Spanier

Rennie (Gersch) Spanier Obituary
Rennie (Gersch) Spanier

Naples, FL

Rennie (Gersch) Spanier passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home in Naples, FL on Friday, April 19, 2019 at the age of 96. The daughter of Arthur and Sarah Gersch, Rennie was born in Brooklyn, NY on October 8, 1922, and considered herself a lifelong New Yorker. She was a woman of rare talent and ambition and enjoyed a

successful interior design career in New York and Florida, working well into the final years of her life. Her many accomplishments have been commemorated in Architectural Digest, House

Beautiful, Home and Garden, Country Living, and various other

publications over the years.

Rennie took great joy in writing, painting, travel, and her beloved dog Pandora. She was happiest when in the

company of her friends and family. She had a gift for

bringing people together and was particularly proud of founding a round table discussion group that continues to meet a decade later. Rennie impressed us with her

knowledge of literature, cinema, and politics. We will remember her for her sharp mind, love of music, art and beauty in all forms, and of course her impeccable signature style and glamour. Not a hair was out of place.

Rennie is predeceased by her husband, Donald Spanier, and brothers Howard and Edward. She leaves her daughter Kathy (Norbert, dec.) Lind, grandchildren Zachary (Kristen) Lind, Darius (Kate Woods) Lind, Chloe Lind, and Sophia Lind, and four great grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by her many adoring friends and family.

A memorial and celebration of Rennie's life will be held on June 8, 2019 at 4:30 pm at the St. Laurent, 6849 Grenadier Blvd, Naples, FL 34108. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lighthouse of Collier or Avow Hospice Care in her honor.
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 25, 2019
