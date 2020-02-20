|
|
Ret. Lt. Col. David Laurence Boivin
Naples - October 17, 1931 - February 14, 2020
Lt Col. David Laurence Boivin, 88, of Naples, Florida and formerly West Woodstock, CT, died Friday, February 14, 2020, in Naples, Florida.
Born October 17, 1931, in South Woodstock, CT, he was the son of the late Eugene Boivin and Doris Basto Boivin. David was predeceased by his loving wife of 63 years, Priscilla, their son, Mark Ernest Boivin and son-in-law, Dr. Daniel Cahill. David is survived by his three children, Diana Cahill, Paula (Bryan) Woodhouse and Gary (Wendy) Boivin, his grandchildren, whom he was so proud of, Matthew (Cayla) Cahill, Alicia (William Mills) Woolf, Zachary Martin, Jason Cahill, Jacob Woolf and Paige (Reed) Carlson and great-grandchildren, whom he adored, Abigail Cahill and Leon Mills, his sister, Madeline Johnston, sister-in-law, Nydia Saros and nieces, Lisa Lindsay, Laura Odermatt, and Rebecca Juliano and nephew, Greg Saros.
David attended the University of Connecticut on a full scholarship for track and cross-country and graduated in 1953 with a B.S. in Physical Education. There, he met his future wife, Priscilla. After graduating, David, a member of the RTOC at UConn, joined the U.S. Army and was commissioned an Infantry Officer in Fort Benning, GA. David and Priscilla married on July 24, 1954. The couple lived in Germany and many Army forts across the U.S. Early in his Army career, David, became a helicopter pilot and a member of the 121st Air Battalion until retirement as an LT. Col., in 1974. While in the Army, David served one tour in Korea and two tours in Vietnam. David was a highly decorated officer and was awarded the Purple Heart, two Bronze Stars, three Army Commendation Medals, four Air Medals, Meritorious Service Medal, National Defense Services Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Armed Forces Reserves Medal and Vietnam Service Medal. In November 2019, David was chosen for his final mission to Washington, DC for Mission 21 by the Collier County Honor Flight.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Collier County Honor Flight, P.O. Box 8001, Naples, Florida 34101.
A memorial service will be held for family and friends at Arlington National Cemetery where Lt. Col. Boivin will be laid to rest with fellow American heroes.
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020