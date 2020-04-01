|
Richard A. "Dick" Buese
Richard A. "Dick" Buese 92, passed away on 31 March in Louisville, KY.
Dick enjoyed time spent with family and friends. He was an avid tennis player and travelled extensively throughout his life for business and pleasure.
He resided in Louisville, KY and Naples, FL. He was born in Beloit, WI. He was a graduate of Purdue and Northwestern Universities. Dick began a successful executive career at Hewitt Robbins in Chicago, IL, before moving his family to Louisville, KY, in 1965 to work with American Air Filter, becoming President and COO, retiring in 1989.
He had served on the board of the local Hospice organization. After retirement, he spent time volunteering with International Executive Service Corps, serving twice in Budapest, Hungary. He also taught an International Business Management class for the MBA program at the University of Louisville.
He was a member of the Louisville Boat Club and the Moorings Country Club in Naples, FL.
He continued to travel extensively after retirement for personal enjoyment and to visit with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, who loved him as greatly as he loved them. He will forever be in our hearts as a wonderful and loving father. We will miss his sharp intelligence and his keen sense of humor.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Kay Buese; and his parents, Frank and Marie Buese.
He is survived by his current wife, Joanne Gutermuth Buese; his children: Frank Buese (Laurie), Mark Buese (Sue), Kirk Buese (Camilla), Lisa Gani (Marcel), and Donna Sketo (Jeff); his 14 grandchildren: Cara and Steven Buese, Kyle and Todd Buese, Mackenzie, Kelsey, Cole, and Hallie Buese, Barbara, Jacques, Alex and Gaby Gani, Jake and Kate Sketo; his 6 great-grandchildren: Miller, Andrew, and Jack Richard Buese, Wyatt, Reagan, and Peyton Buese; his sister, Nancy McMahon (John) and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the local Hospice or educational .
