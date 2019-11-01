|
Richard A. Stahl, Sr.
Guilford - Richard Stahl, Sr., 85, died Friday, October 25, 2019 in Windsor, Vermont. Richard was born March 14, 1934 in New Haven, CT, son of Russell and Pearl (White) Stahl. He graduated from Fairfield Preparatory School, then went to work with Southern New England Telephone. Richard joined the Army and served from 1956-1959. While on duty in Washington, DC, he met Joan Osman on a New Years Eve blind date; they married in 1959. Richard earned a Bachelor's Degree from Fairfield University and continued to work at SNET in Customer Service. In 1984 they moved to Guilford, CT, wintering in Naples, FL, until 2012, when they became full time Florida residents. After prompting by his children, he moved to Vermont to be closer to family. He is predeceased by a grandson, Gordon Borek. Richard is survived by a son, "Rick" A. Stahl, Jr. of Reading, VT, and his wife Donna; a daughter, Cheryl Borek of Canaan, NH, and grandchildren: Rue Stahl, Madeline Harris, Charley Borek, and Owen Borek. A service will be held at 2:00 on Sunday, November 17, at the Cardigan Mountain School Chapel, in Canaan, NH. An interment service will be held at Beaverdale Memorial Park in Connecticut at a future date. Condolences may be expressed in a guestbook at www.knightfuneralhomes.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to: St. Jude Medical Center, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
