Richard A. Thornton
Naples - Richard A. Thornton, better known as Dick, was employed in the banking industry for more than 30 years, during which time he rose to the position of President and CEO, becoming the first black to attain this position in the City of Pittsburgh in banking. During the late 80's and early 90's when many mergers began occurring. Dick held positions with other banks as Senior Vice President and Executive Vice President and retired in the position of Senior Vice President in charge of the Community Reinvestment Program for the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh. Upon his retirement from the FHLB, he became the Executive Director of Pittsburgh 2000, which was an organization developed with funds from the Billy Graham Crusade held in Pittsburgh. During Dick's tenure with Pittsburgh 2000, he worked with Pittsburgh churches of all denominations in an attempt to have them come together. This was met with the successful presentation of two Celebrations in which thousands of Pittsburghers of all denominations came together for prayer and praise at one of the local arenas.
Dick has served on the Board of Directors of many organizations and institutions over the years of his employment and retirement and more recently served as Chairman of the Board of Dwelling House Savings and Loan Association in Pittsburgh for 14 years until its closing in 2009. He served on the board of One by One, a Naples Foundation, and as Treasurer for the Board of Maple Brooke Neighborhood Association, the neighborhood in which he and his wife Yvonne reside in Naples, and he also managed Satellite Office Network, Inc., an outsourcing company in which he began that provides employment opportunities for physically challenged persons to work their homes.
Dick was the proud father of three sons Michael of Atlanta, Todd of Los Angeles, and Troy of New York City, and is the grandfather of five boys and three girls.
His viewing will be on Friday, October 18 from 6 to 8 p.m at Hodges Funeral Home, 525 111th Avenue N, Naples, Florida 34108. On Saturday, October 19, there will be a second viewing at 10 a.m to noon, and the memorial service will follow at the First Presbyterian Church, 250 Sixth Street S, Naples, Florida.
Memorial contributions to Leukemia Foundation www.allbloodcancers.org Online condolences may be made at www.hodgesnaplesmg.com
Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019