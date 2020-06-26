Richard Alfred Nesline
Naples - Richard Alfred Nesline, of Naples, Florida, died peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family on June 24, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. "Rit", as he was best known, was 83 years old. Preceded in death by his wife, Ellen, parents Martin and Olive, brothers Lawrence Nesline and Robert Nesline. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Geri Nesline of Naples, FL; brother Gerald Nesline(Pat) of Walnut, CA, sister Marlyn Luther(Tom) of Laporte, IN; children and spouses; Karen(Nesline)Macknight(Kevin) of Newtown, CT, David Nesline(Deirdre) of Hillsboro Beach, FL, Jane Nesline of Newtown, CT, Darin Nesline(Wendy) of Morrison, CO; stepsons Harold Bochino(Laura) of Newtown, CT, John Bochino, and Marc Bochino(Sara) of Timnath, CO; as well as 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Born to Martin Nesline and Olive Hackett Nesline in Norwalk, Connecticut, Rit grew up in a loving family with his four siblings, uncles, cousins and grandparents. At age 15, he started his career as journeyman carpenter, attending a four-year apprenticeship while continuing his education at Norwalk High School until his graduation in 1954. At the age of 17, he joined the US Naval Reserves Sea Bees construction brigade and was honorably discharged after eight years of service. He continued a lifelong career as a master carpenter, using his skills throughout the years as a respected home builder, custom cabinet maker and crafts-artisan. Rit used his charisma and creativity to 'build' a successful bagel business, Bagel City of Naples, FL. His compassion and guidance were well known among employees, customers, family and friends. In retirement he continued to find joy in the kitchen making bagels, woodworking in his shop.
Rit spent his early years camping, fishing and swimming with his brothers, sister, and friends. He was a lover of jazz, enjoying live music and dancing as a teen and throughout his entire life. He enjoyed playing the organ and later in life, the piano. As a teenager, he met his first wife and best friend, Ellen Griebsch and they married in February of 1956. They had four children, Karen, David, Jane and Darin. An active father, Rit was a Boy Scout leader and Girl Scout "Dad "and enjoyed many family trips to Indiana and Florida. He was always there for his children and grandchildren, seeing them off to school, attending recitals and ball games; and was always there to talk. To family and friends, Rit always reached out his hand to help, asking nothing in return. Rit and Ellen spent over 30 beautiful years together raising their family throughout Norwalk, Ridgefield, and finally on Taunton Lake in Newtown, Connecticut until Ellen's untimely death in 1987.
In the following years, Rit was able to find love once more with his current wife, Geri Faustine and they wed in June of 1988. Geri brought three boys into the family, Butch, John and Marc. Rit was proud to call them sons and share his love with now seven children. Rit and Geri lived together in Newtown for several years before moving to Naples, Florida where they resided for the last 27 years, as well as 6 years in Atlanta, GA and at Cuscowilla on Lake Oconee. Their life together brought them on many adventures; traveling the country, countless cruises, and several trips abroad, including family visits in Germany, Ecuador and Italy. Rit loved life and lived it fully. He was an avid pool, poker and craps player and loved golfing. Rit's truest passion was fishing; from his first trout as a young boy, to the memorable opening-days-of-fishing on Taunton Lake, the hours spent on Lake Oconee in his bass boat, and of course, in The Everglades, fishing the mangroves of Chokoloskee Bay with his son David, and on the annual fishing trips shared by many over the last fifteen years.
Rit embodied kindness, strength, humility and compassion to all he encountered. His stories, knowledge and character continue with his sons and daughters and his spirit will continue to guide us all. He will forever be remembered as an unconditionally loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to all.
A Catholic memorial service will be forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Avow Hospice of Naples, avowcares.org, (888)484-AVOW(2869)
Published in Naples Daily News from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.