Richard C. Marks
Bonita Springs - Richard C. "Dick" Marks, 83, of Bonita Springs, passed away on October 25 surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Callie Marks (neé Kitis).
Dick was born on August 25, 1937 in Lynn, MA to the late James and Margaret Marks (neé Cudihy). He grew up locally, and upon graduation continued his educational pursuits. He was recruited by Cornell University where he played Division I football, basketball and baseball. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in 1959 and secured a position with Corning, INC. as Personnel Assistant for their Main Plant. He was passionate about his work and felt incredibly blessed to work closely with the Flint Glass Workers Union. He earned his Masters of Industrial and Labor Relations in 1961 while becoming the Plant Personnel Manager in 1963. He continued to rise through the ranks in Corning, Inc and in 1966 became the Area Labor Relations Manager. Dick and his family relocated in 1972 to Ithaca, where he pursued his Law Degree at Cornell University. He graduated Magna Cum Laude and in 1973 returned to Cornell to serve as Education LOA for Cornell University Law School, earning his Doctorate of Law in 1976. He then served as Labor Lawyer, working to ensure the balance between Corning, INC. and the respective union. He rose to the position of Vice President of Labor Relations in 1978, and after graduating from the Stanford University Executive management Program in 1983, earned the position of Senior Vice President of Human Resources in 1984. He continued to manage the Human Resources division until his retirement in 1995.
Dick held an extensive record serving on many Boards of Directors including 6 years on the Cornell Human Resources Council, 15 years as Vice President of the Corning Hospital Board, 8 Years on the Corning Enterprise Board, 5 years on the Corning Bank Board, 6 years as President of the Cordgrass Bay Condominium Association, 7 years as President of the Palmira Estate Home HOA, 4 years as Member of Palmira Master HOA Board, 4 years as Member of Palmira Master HOA Board Executive Committee, 4 years as Member of Palmira Architectural Review Committee, and 2 years on the Palmira Golf Club Nominating Committee.
Dick was loved by everyone he met. He had a presence for each person he spoke to and made them feel as though they were the most important person in the world. He was a genuine listener, able to be there for others and would help anyone he could. He absolutely loved playing golf, and riding his Honda Gold Wings motorcycle. He was a member of the Iron Saddle Club, having ridden his motorcycle in all 50 states. He was an avid reader of mysteries and in particular books wherein the "good guy gets the bad guy." Above all was the time he spent with his family, particularly his grandchildren.
Dick is survived by his wife Callie Marks (neé Kitis), father to Kevin Marks and wife Eileen of NY, James Marks of NY, Katherine "Kathie" Shrock of NY, and Patricia Stephan and husband Mark of PA. Grandfather to 12, and great-grandfather to 2. Dick was preceded in death by his first wife the late Patricia Marks(neé O'Neill), and second wife the late Bernadette Marks (neé Dotts).
A Visitation with the family will be held on Wednesday, October 28, from 1:00pm to 3:00pm in Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home located on 28300 S. Tamiami Trail in Bonita Springs, FL. A Funeral Service will follow beginning at 3:00pm.
Donation in honor of Dick's memory may be made to the charity of your choice
