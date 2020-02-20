|
|
Richard Clarke Hosmer
Naples, Florida - Richard Clarke Hosmer, 92, of Naples, FL, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020. Formerly of Waltham, MA, he had been a Naples resident for the last 16 years. He was born January 30, 1928 in Waltham, the son of Merton Augustine and Grace Vivian (née Clarke) Hosmer.
Richard served in the U.S. Navy from 1946 to 1948 after which he had a long career as a Master Electrician in the Boston area. Richard enjoyed bowling, NASCAR racing and he was an avid New England Patriots fan.
Mr. Hosmer is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Kathleen Louise (née McLeod) Hosmer; his beloved daughter, Karen (Ronald) Kay of Naples, FL; four grandchildren, Jennifer (Russell) Moyer, Wendy (Fred) Wilson, Kathryn (Kristofer) Tester and Andrew (Danielle) Kay; and ten great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Deborah Allen in 1982.
Services will be held in Massachusetts at a later date.
Online condolences may be offered at FullerNaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020