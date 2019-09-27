|
|
Richard E. Bizier
Naples - Richard E. Bizier age 89 died on August 31st 2019. He was born November 5,1929 in Waterville ME. Following graduation he moved to Massachusetts, where he made his living in the retail liquor business. He retired at 52 years of age and enjoyed a long, productive and fulfilling retirement. Dick gave a great deal of his time and talents to Grace Lutheran Church, where he sang in the choir with his wife Jean, served as chief financial secretary, ran the Thanksgiving food drive (for over 30 years), played Santa Claus for the pre-school and stared in the school play as "Noah" ( in Noah's ark). Was passionate about their mission in Haiti and so enjoyed the children at the orphanage they sponsored. Dick never met a stranger, he enjoyed a lively conversation and never ran out of stories to tell. One of his greatest pleasures was travel and his search for unusual artifacts wherever he went. Dick is survived by his bride of 69 years Jean M. Bizier. His daughter Renee Dyer (son-in-law Buddy Dyer) His grandsons Michael Panaro ( wife Jaime), Marc Panaro (wife Sarah), Nephews Scott Rhodes (wife Kristen), Timothy Rhodes, 7 great grandchildren, His beloved Pastor Keith Lingsch and his Grace Lutheran Church family. Pre-deceased by his daughter Debra J. Panaro, son-in-law Urban c. Panaro and his sister Patricia (Bizier) Hall.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 Pm Tuesday Oct 1st 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church 860 Banyan Blvd. Naples. Memorial donations may be made to Grace Lutheran Church. For online condolences or to share memories please visit Beachwoodsociety.com, 4444 Tamiami Trail N, Naples (239)261-1767.
Published in Naples Daily News on Sept. 27, 2019