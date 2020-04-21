|
|
Richard E. Hamlin
Naples - Richard E. Hamlin completed his life's journey on Saturday, April 18, 2020 and moved into God's loving arms. He and his wife have been Southwest Florida residents since 1996, having lived in Bonita Bay, Bonita Springs, Florida and more recently, at Bentley Village in Naples, Florida.
Born in Royal, Iowa on June 2, 1925, he lived in small towns in Iowa and Missouri where his father was a Presbyterian minister. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1943, during World War II. Following the war, he enrolled in and graduated from George Williams College in Chicago. After obtaining his Bachelor's degree, he was the Executive Director of the South Omaha YMCA. He earned his Master's degree while on the job there. He then became the Associate Director of Research for the National YMCA in New York City, during which time he earned his PhD. Degree from the University of Nebraska.
He married Carol Joan Dahl in 1949, and they lived in Nebraska, New Jersey, Chicago, Illinois, Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri and Florida. He is survived by his loving wife, Carol Joan, his son Robert E. Hamlin and wife Cynthia, Ft. Myers, FL; daughter Elizabeth Ann, Los Angeles, CA; grandsons Richard W. and wife Mei, Guam; and Trevor Hamlin, Ft. Myers, FL.
For 22 years he was the President of George Williams College in Chicago and Downers Grove, IL. During his Presidency, a new campus was built in Downers Grove, new undergraduate and graduate programs were established.
After retiring from the Presidency of the College, he was named Chairman and CEO of The Bank of Yorktown and was a member of Senior Management of Cole-Taylor Banks. He served in various executive capacities with the Holding Company. Upon retirement he was named an Honorary Director of Cole-Taylor Banks.
In each community where Richard and his wife have lived they have been active in and taken leadership roles in community betterment. He has served as President of his Rotary Club, Chairman and President of numerous higher education organizations, founding director of the Southwest Florida Speakers Assembly and Elder in the Presbyterian Church.
Active in the antique car hobby for many years, he was a Master Senior National Judge for the Antique Automobile Club of America, and was the proud owner of two beautiful award-winning automobiles. Boating, computers, woodworking, photography and video-making were among his other numerous hobbies.
A private family committal service will be held in the Resurrection Garden of the First Presbyterian Church of Bonita Springs with Rev. Dr. Douglas Pratt officiating.
Memorial Gifts in his memory may be made to the Richard E. and C. Joan Scholarship Fund at George Williams College, 350 Constance Blvd., Williams Bay, Wisconsin, 53191, P.O. Box 210.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020