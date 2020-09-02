Richard Edward Dahn III
Naples - Richard, 28, passed away suddenly on Sunday August 30 at his home in Naples. Richard was born in Meriden, CT on July 26, 1992. He graduated from Gulf Coast High School in 2010. He attended Northwood University where he played baseball and was awarded the Outstanding Player award his Freshman year.
He is survived by his parents Richard and Lisa Dahn; his brother Matthew; sister in law Kyra, his grandparents; Alma Garlock, Richard and Roseanne Dahn along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is predeceased by his grandfather John Garlock.
Richard was a fun loving, good hearted, kind soul who was everyone's friend. To meet him was to immediately like him and to know him was to love him. You always knew you had his love in return. He loved spending long weekends in Disney with his family and most recently looked forward to building our vacation home in Tennessee.
Richard was full of life and always had your back. He made so many lasting friendships through his love for the game of baseball. GCHS baseball, college baseball or the dozens of SWFL softball teams he loved playing with all his brothers and leaving everything he had on the field for his teammates.
A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Agnes Church in Naples on Saturday Sept. 5 at 1:30 pm.
In lieu of flowers if you would like to make a donation in Richard's memory please consider Gulf Coast High School Baseball attention Pete Garcia, Gulf Coast High School Athletic Department, 7878 Immokalee Rd. Naples, FL 34119.
