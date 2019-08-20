|
|
Richard Edward Joyce
Naples - Richard Edward Joyce, born in Philadelphia, PA passed at age 67 on August 15, 2019 in Naples, FL peacefully surrounded by family. Richard is survived by his beloved wife Shelly Johnston-Joyce, his adult children Jeremy Joyce and Rachel Joyce, his mother Mary Joyce, his brothers Bob Joyce, Tim Joyce, Chris Joyce, Jim Joyce, Bart Joyce, his sister Marybeth Graham, his close friend and sister-in-law Chris Johnston and the Johnston family. His son Nathaniel Joyce and brother Michael Joyce proceeded him in death. There will be a celebration of Richard's life held at The Marco Players Theater in the Marco Town Center Mall, 1089 N. Collier Blvd. Marco Island on Wed. August 21st at 3:30pm. There will be a mass at St. Peter the Apostle Church at 5130 Rattlesnake Hammock Rd, Naples, FL on Fri. August 23rd at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Marco Players or AVOW Hospice. To read Richard's full obituary, please visit www.legacyoptions.com
Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 20, 2019