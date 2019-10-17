|
|
Richard Foglietta
Naples - Richard Matthew Foglietta (Richie) age 63, of Naples, FL was called home on Monday, October 14, 2019 after a long fight against prostate cancer. He was born January 5, 1956 in Brooklyn, NY he was the son of the late Richard J. Foglietta and Joyce Sulfaro who survives in Naples, FL.
Richie graduated from Highland High School in 1974. He resided in Highland, NY and owned and operated West House Electric for many years. He worked at Home Depot in Poughkeepsie, NY until 2005 when he moved to Naples, FL and continued his employment at Home Depot.
Richie was a member of the Highland Lions Club for many years. He loved High school sports and followed the football and basketball teams in Highland, NY and also in Naples, FL. Richie also loved following College basketball. He loved Marist College Sports.
Richie was a life long member of the First Presbyterian Church of Highland until he moved to Naples, FL. On June 25, 2016 he was baptized into the Calvary Chapel Church of Naples, FL. He loved his church family and the comfort and care they provided.
In addition to his mother he is survived by his daughters Tara Radomski (Matthew) of Wappingers NY, Amanda Zarelli (Michael) of Highland, NY and Laura Foglietta of Marlboro, NY; his sister Gail Minard (Richard) of Naples, FL and brother Thomas Foglietta (Joy) of Bloomington, IL; grandchildren Jonathan and Lucas. As well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
Richie loved and was extremely proud of his three girls and his two grandsons.
Richie never gave up hope, and now we have comfort that he's at peace. Special thanks to family and friends for their support and prayers during Richie's long illness.
He will be so dearly missed by his family, and many friends he's made along the way. He brought so much love and care to others everywhere he went. We will cherish our memories and his smile forever. "God has you in His keeping, we have you in our hearts."
The family would like to thank the staff at Discovery Village, Avow Hospice of Naples and Barrington Terrace for the wonderful care they gave Richie.
A Memorial Service will be held at Fuller Funeral Home East in Naples, FL on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 4 PM to 6 PM.
A Memorial Service will be held at Torsone Funeral Home in Highland, NY on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 5 PM to 7 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or Avow Hospice 1095b Whippoorwill Ln, Naples, FL 34105. For online condolences visit www.FullerNaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019