Richard G. Tutwiler



Naples - Dick Tutwiler passed peacefully on July 18, 2020 at the age of 89 from complications due to Covid-19. He was born on January 1, 1931 in Harrisonburg, VA to Isa Johnson and Warren Tutwiler.



He will be missed greatly by his loving wife and best friend of over 40 years, Myra Smith Tutwiler. He is also survived by his sisters, Rosemarie Williams, Lola Clarke (Denny) and sister-in-law, Iris Tutwiler, all of Martinsburg, WV. He was the greatest father ever to four children: Stephen Tutwiler (Ingrid) of Denver, CO and Tucson, AZ; Suzanne Chamberland (David) of Chicago, IL; Kristi Steinberg (Doug) of Reston, VA; Laura Criswell (Harry) of Naples, FL and Potomac, MD. He had nine adoring grandchildren (who called him Poppy): Ashley McNamara (Mark) of Pocatello, ID; Heather Chamberland of Chicago, IL; Brittany Tutwiler of Columbus, OH; Emily Little of Baltimore, MD; Claire Hammer (Travis) of Fort Worth, TX; Rachel Breitbach (Caleb) of Denver, CO; Harry Criswell, IV of Potomac, MD; Charles Criswell of Potomac, MD and Sarah Grace Criswell of Potomac, MD., and 4 great-grandchildren: Jackson McNamara of Pocatello, ID; Beck Breitbach of Denver, CO; Remy McNamara of Pocatello, ID and Lola Breitbach of Denver, CO.



He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Isa and Warren Tutwiler, and brother Edward Tutwiler of Martinsburg, WV.



Dick, a veteran of the Korean War, proudly served in the Airforce and received a Purple Heart for injuries sustained. He received his bachelor's degree in Business Management from Shepherd College in Shepherdstown, WV in 1958.



He built and sold a successful financial recruiting agency, Don Richard Associates, with his business partner, Don Grandi, in the Washington, DC area. They had multiple offices along the mid-Atlantic seaboard and as far as Tampa, FL.



Dick loved adventure and traveled around the world. He was an athlete who enjoyed golf, tennis, croquet, and fitness. His joy later in life was playing cards with his buddies in the club locker room. Dick was a 32-year founding golf member of Wyndemere Country Club as well as a loyal Washington Redskins and Washington Nationals fan. He also enjoyed creating in the kitchen; he was a mean sandwich maker!! He had a great sense of humor and was so generous with his love. He loved and was loved by so many. He will be missed greatly.



The family asks in lieu of flowers, to please send donations to NCH Baker Hospital Downtown earmarked for patient services, aid, and staff supplies in the Covid-19 and ICU wards at NCH Baker Downtown Hospital, 350 7th St N, Naples, FL 34102. The family thanks the staff and doctors of NCH for their ongoing fight and excellent patient care in the midst of this health crisis.



Burial Rites will be conducted by Father Joseph Maiocco of St. John's Episcopal Church in Naples, FL, where Dick's ashes will be consecrated and lifted to God in the Garden of Resurrection. A celebration of life will be held for family and friends at a later time.

















To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store