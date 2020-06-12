Richard H. Barkley
Naples - Richard H. Barkley 12-13-1925 to 6-7-2020. WWII Veteran from Army Air Corps, retired from Eaton Corp. Was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Naples with a service at a later date. For full obituary and online condolences visit www.Fullernaples.com
Published in Naples Daily News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 21, 2020.