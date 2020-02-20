|
Richard J. Burgess
Naples - 1928 -2020
Mr. Richard J. Burgess, 91, of Naples, Florida, and Latimer Hill Road, Ames, NY, passed away peacefully and attended by his daughters on Wednesday January 8th at Avow Hospice, Naples, Florida. He had resided most recently at Brookdale North Naples where his many friends remembered him for his kindness, his good nature and as a "gentleman of the old school."
Richard was born on April 27, 1928 in Hartford, CT to Richard M. and Jane I. Mackintosh Burgess. He graduated from Nott Terrace High School in Schenectady, NY, and received his BS degree in Civil Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) in June 1949. At RPI, he was a member of Phi Mu Delta Fraternity, and as an alumnus he served on the RPI School of Engineering Advisory Board, the Rensselaer Council and was a member of the Patroons of Renssalaer. He oversaw the Jane I. Burgess Memorial Scholarship fund established at RPI by his father for students pursuing a degree in civil engineering.
On December 17, 1949 he married Marjorie Litz, who predeceased him on December 27, 2013.
Richard died on Marjorie's birthday. He was also predeceased by his older sister Jean Nold in 2009 and his second wife Grace Thomas, who passed away on September 30, 2018.
Richard is survived by his four daughters: Christine Gordon, Kim Kluxen Meredith, Jill Wiener, and Vanessa Burgess; by eight granddaughters: Megan, Rachael, Zoe, Samantha, Ashley, Victoria, Jill and Marjorie; one grandson, Richard; eight great-grandchildren: Oliver, Frances, Mick, Charlotte, Max, Will, Emily and Mason; sons-in-law: Stephen Gordon, Tom Meredith, Richard Wiener, and Burt Kozloff; his sister Carol Chenette, and a nephew, Robert Litz who resides in Germany.
A memorial service will be held on May 2nd. Contributions may be made in memory of Richard James Burgess to Avow Hospice House, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105.
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020