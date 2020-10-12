Richard J. Church
Battle Creek, MI - Richard J. Church, 101, died October 10, 2020 in Battle Creek.
Richard was born December 27, 1918 in Marshall, MI., the son of Clem C. and Edna S. Church. He graduated from Battle Creek Central High School in 1936. He served in the Army Air Corps during World War II with overseas tours of duty in Saipan and Iwo Jima.
In 1946 he married Frances C. Ford of Battle Creek. He was co-founder and retired from Columbia Metal Service, Inc.
His passions were golf, bridge and trout fishing. He was a member and past president of both Marywood and Battle Creek Country Clubs. He served as director of the old Security National Bank (now Comerica Bank). He was a former member of the KTS Templar and Saladin Shrine, the Knife and Fork Club and the Battle Creek Lions Host Club. He was a resident of Naples, FL for 36 years where he was a founding member of Royal Palm Country Club.
He is survived by a daughter, Martha Church (Justin Liversidge) of Palm Springs, California and a son, David (Jane) of Battle Creek; and two grandchildren, Emily and John Church; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Frances in 2002, a son James in 2008 and a daughter Ann in 1972.
There will be no visitation or services. Arrangements by the Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care. A private burial will occur at a later date. Personal messages for the family may be placed at wwwfarleyestesdowdle.com
