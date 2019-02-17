|
Richard J. Green
Naples, FL
Richard Jaques Green, beloved
husband of Barbara Smith Green for 56 years, died February 12, 2019 at Juniper Village of Naples, after a long and valiant battle with Lewy Body dementia.
"Dick", was born October 6, 1937 in Peoria, IL to Ethel Antrim and Harley J. Green. After graduating from the University of IL with a degree in Ag. Economics, he completed a year and a half in the Army before starting work for Libby McNeill and Libby in Jackson, WI in 1961.
Married in 1962 the two moved to several states for his work. He later became Director of Agriculture for Libby's in downtown Chicago. For 25 years he managed citrus groves in FL west of Orlando, before moving to Naples in 1990 where he worked for the Barron Collier Company.
In 1995 Dick became owner of Green Heron Landscapes here in Naples, sons Douglas and Chandler now own and operate the business.
Dick was a Rotarian, member of Phi Gamma Delta
Fraternity, on the board of Children's Home Society and active in the lives of his 4 children, Debra, Robert, Douglas ( Lori), Chandler ( Shannon ) and 7 grandchildren, Haylee, Ryder, Taylor, Jordyn, Sydney, Spencer and Charlotte.
Always an animal lover, he participated in Pet Partners with his black Lab Abby as a therapy dog for 4 years at the Moorings. Dick also enjoyed riding horseback in the
Picayune Strand State Forest on his Paso Fino horses. Other hobbies included being an airplane pilot and sailor.
Dick is survived by sisters Harleane Stamp in Iowa and Helen ( Richard) Schrimp in IL.
A life well lived with kindness, modesty and honesty. The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date. They request donation's to be made to the Alzheimer's Support Network, 660 Tamiami Trail North, Suite 21, Naples, FL 34102.
Published in Naples Daily News on Feb. 17, 2019