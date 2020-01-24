|
Richard (Dick) Joseph Baker
Naples - Richard (Dick) Joseph Baker of Naples, FL passed away on January 22, 2020. Dick was born in Detroit, MI on March 7, 1938 to Harold and Agnes (Krutel) Baker. He graduated from Norton High School in Norton, OH and attended the University of Akron. Dick and his wife Monica moved their family to Naples from Ohio in 1971 where he initially worked with his father on local development projects. In 1973 he joined the Lutgert Companies and worked closely with Ray and Scott Lutgert over the next forty years where he ultimately rose to the position of president and vice chairman.
Dick was a long time dedicated member of the Naples North Rotary Club where he served as president and led or participated in many projects to improve life in Naples and around the world.
Dick is survived by his wife of 63 years Monica (Ocepek), their four sons Doug, Mike, Nick and Phil and grandchildren Julia, Richie, Michael and August. He is also survived by his sister Lavonne Brown, his two nephews Eric and David and numerous friends and extended family members in Florida and Ohio.
A celebration of Dick's life will be held at Grey Oaks Country Club on February 1, 2020 from 3 until 5 PM.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Naples North Rotary Club at P.O. Box 1307, Naples, FL 34106.
Published in Naples Daily News from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020