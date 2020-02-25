|
Richard Joseph Laxgang
Richard Joseph Laxgang passed away on February 2, 2020 at the age of 54. Rick was born on October 13, 1965 to Josef and Erika (Schumacher) Laxgang in the Chicago suburbs. He spent a great deal of time in his formative years with his beloved grandparents, George and Theresa Schumacher. In 1989, he married Mary (Horkman) and they raised 3 children, Kelly, Rachelle, and Richard Jr. After making Florida home in the early 2000s, Rick met his love, Wendi (Horne), and they raised another son, Edward.
Rick's sense of humor was contagious. He spent much of his life working with his hands as a mechanic, chef, and most recently, for the Naples Daily News. Though Rick enjoyed repairing and building, he always sought to appreciate the simpler things in life. Most days, he woke before the sun to relax on the lanai and read the paper - always making sure to check Chicago weather and likely to comment on later. He most enjoyed experiencing life outdoors, whether it be riding his bike, grilling, enjoying a sunset at the beach, or taking pictures of nature. He never missed an opportunity to ask about the stain on your shirt, only to boop your nose, or to challenge you to "name the band' when any of his favorite classic rock songs played. His carefree outlook and jovial demeanor will be greatly missed by those who loved him.
Rick was preceded in death by his father, Josef; mother, Erika; sister, Anita; brother, Thomas; and beloved grandparents, Teresa and George. Rick is survived by his children daughter, Kelly (son-in-law Kevin); daughter, Rachelle (grandson Rowen); and his son, Richard Jr.; and his love, Wendi.
The memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 25 to Mar. 1, 2020